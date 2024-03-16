Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) and Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Head to Head Comparison

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) and Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Envirotech Vehicles and Gentex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A Gentex 0 3 2 0 2.40

Gentex has a consensus price target of $36.80, suggesting a potential upside of 3.05%. Given Gentex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gentex is more favorable than Envirotech Vehicles.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envirotech Vehicles $4.51 million 7.04 -$43.80 million ($3.32) -0.63 Gentex $2.30 billion 3.60 $428.40 million $1.84 19.41

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and Gentex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gentex has higher revenue and earnings than Envirotech Vehicles. Envirotech Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gentex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.77, suggesting that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gentex has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and Gentex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envirotech Vehicles N/A -44.85% -42.67% Gentex 18.63% 19.25% 16.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of Gentex shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Gentex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gentex beats Envirotech Vehicles on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities. The company was formerly known as ADOMANI, Inc. and changed its name to Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. in May 2021. The company is based in Osceola, Arkansas.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. It also provides variable dimmable windows to aircraft manufacturers and airline operators. In addition, the company offers photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide alarms and detectors, audible and visual signaling alarms, and bells and speakers used in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential buildings, as well as researches and develops nanofiber chemical sensing products. It sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. Gentex Corporation was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

