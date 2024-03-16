EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $418,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK opened at $282.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.38. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $189.70 and a twelve month high of $288.93.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

