EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $316,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $103,560.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,930,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $316,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,202. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $128.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $148.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.92.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

