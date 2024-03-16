EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $436,000 Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 72.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $502,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 495.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 55.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DAL stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average of $38.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.54.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

