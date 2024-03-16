EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,914 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,297,000 after acquiring an additional 59,868 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

BATS:ICF opened at $56.91 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.58. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

