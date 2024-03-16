EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,323 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,048,000. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Cummins by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 34,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,273,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 3.3% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 471,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,705,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $274.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.74. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $276.92.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 129.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,529.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.70.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

