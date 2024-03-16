Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Equinix were worth $19,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 92.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 237.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 48.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $850.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $848.36 and a 200-day moving average of $795.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $80.46 billion, a PE ratio of 82.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $661.66 and a 1-year high of $914.93.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.28%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total transaction of $505,227.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,581.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total value of $505,227.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,581.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Truist Financial upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $871.00 to $915.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $856.50.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

