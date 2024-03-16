Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

NYSE:AMN opened at $58.72 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $112.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jorge A. Caballero acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 6,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.75 per share, with a total value of $401,420.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,681. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge A. Caballero bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,421.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

