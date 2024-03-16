Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Quest Resource Holding Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Quest Resource in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Quest Resource’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

Shares of QRHC stock opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35. Quest Resource has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17. The company has a market cap of $142.00 million, a P/E ratio of -20.11, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 14,918 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $103,530.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,981,005.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRHC. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,595,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,208,000 after buying an additional 24,955 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 19.7% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 366,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 60,396 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

