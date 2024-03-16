Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Identiv, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Identiv in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Identiv’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Shares of INVE stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66. Identiv has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $172.88 million, a P/E ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Identiv had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $28.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Identiv by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Identiv by 158.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Identiv during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Identiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

