Equities Analysts Set Expectations for STERIS’’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:STE)

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for STERIS’ in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Raymond James also issued estimates for STERIS’’s FY2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get STERIS’ alerts:

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$195.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$208.50 million.

Separately, Stifel Canada lowered STERIS’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STERIS’

STERIS’ Price Performance

STERIS’ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS’ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS’ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.