Equity Residential (EQR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 22nd

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.675 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Equity Residential has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Equity Residential has a payout ratio of 158.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Equity Residential to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.9%.

EQR stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.66.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQR. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.68.

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,632.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,927.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,632.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,927.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,280 shares of company stock worth $192,335. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 229.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $90,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

