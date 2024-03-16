ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.26

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.26 and traded as high as $18.44. ESSA Bancorp shares last traded at $18.44, with a volume of 60,260 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Up 7.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.30.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ESSA Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESSA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 20,766.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in ESSA Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 44.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

