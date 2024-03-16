Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Short Interest Down 38.0% in February

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 227,200 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the February 14th total of 366,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Eton Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $98.79 million, a P/E ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.19. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $5.81.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eton Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $77,000. 23.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and dehydrated alcohol injection to treat methanol poisoning.

Featured Stories

