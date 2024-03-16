Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) Shares Up 12.5%

Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 147,160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 506,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65.

Euro Sun Mining Inc operates as a gold and copper exploration and development mining company in Romania. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project that covers an area of 27.68 square kilometers situated in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

