Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mar 16th, 2024

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMYGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the February 14th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Eutelsat Group Price Performance

Shares of ETCMY opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18. Eutelsat Group has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $1.82.

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

