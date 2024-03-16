Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the February 14th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Shares of ETCMY opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18. Eutelsat Group has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $1.82.
