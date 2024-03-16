EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10), reports. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $169.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. EverCommerce updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

EverCommerce Trading Down 9.6 %

NASDAQ EVCM opened at $8.45 on Friday. EverCommerce has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $13.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

Insider Activity at EverCommerce

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $36,460.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,305,407 shares in the company, valued at $12,544,961.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,412 shares of company stock worth $220,221. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EverCommerce by 603.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EverCommerce by 55.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after buying an additional 551,952 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the second quarter worth approximately $4,220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EverCommerce by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 336,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of EverCommerce by 320.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 181,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Further Reading

