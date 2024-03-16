Exagen (XGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 18th. Analysts expect Exagen to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exagen Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ XGN opened at $1.62 on Friday. Exagen has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 67,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 27,050 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Exagen by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Exagen in the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Exagen by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 93,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Exagen by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

