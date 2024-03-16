Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 1,221 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $950.35.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total transaction of $95,422.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,540,472.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,906 shares of company stock valued at $18,479,805. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REGN stock opened at $964.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $998.33. The firm has a market cap of $105.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $951.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $871.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

