Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 230,627 Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,159,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,627 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Planet Labs PBC worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut Planet Labs PBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.74.

NYSE:PL opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $639.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40. Planet Labs PBC has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

