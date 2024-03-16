Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 60,435 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 328.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,435 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Core & Main by 37.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Core & Main by 6.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Core & Main by 7.0% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Core & Main by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Core & Main by 3.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $6,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,316.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,907,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $938,762,258.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $6,099,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,316.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,269,043 shares of company stock worth $1,832,498,260. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.
Core & Main Trading Up 1.3 %
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.73.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CNM
Core & Main Company Profile
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.
Featured Articles
