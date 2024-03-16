Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of New Fortress Energy worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth $597,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NFE opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.60. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $40.04.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $758.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.54 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

