Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 1,450 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in CME Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in CME Group by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 98,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,706,000 after purchasing an additional 25,257 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 1,233.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 47.5% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.30.

Shares of CME opened at $217.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.73 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $78.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.86%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

