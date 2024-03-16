Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 28,063 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,063 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leibman Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,431,000. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 40,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 546,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after purchasing an additional 346,885 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,181,000 after purchasing an additional 126,795 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 54,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,278.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSTG. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.72.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $49.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.88, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $58.46.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

