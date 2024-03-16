Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 3,887 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,771,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,942,614,000 after acquiring an additional 266,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,724,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,037,310,000 after acquiring an additional 320,338 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,428,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,696 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,003,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,751,475,000 after acquiring an additional 701,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,864,499,000 after purchasing an additional 200,496 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $195.20 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $202.77. The stock has a market cap of $96.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.29 and its 200-day moving average is $183.83.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 65.83%.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.26.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

