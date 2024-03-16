Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 69,020 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 126.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,020 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.08% of PENN Entertainment worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,435,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,533,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,718,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,380,000 after acquiring an additional 271,254 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,419,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,150,000 after buying an additional 71,062 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,412,000 after buying an additional 67,182 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $4,366,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,399,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $4,366,482.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,072 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $126,578.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $17.64 on Friday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $31.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average of $22.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.18). PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

