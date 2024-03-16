Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,376 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,120.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 18,200.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5,480.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Up 3.5 %

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average is $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $27.60. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $65.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.23 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 38.04% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.78%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

