Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,416 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,438,000 after buying an additional 84,801 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 254.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 161,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 116,225 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth $2,989,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,156,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,840,000 after buying an additional 81,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth $3,347,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadstone Net Lease

In related news, Director Michael A. Coke purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,765.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadstone Net Lease news, CFO Kevin Fennell acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,824.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Coke acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,765.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BNL shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BNL

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $14.89 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.68. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 139.03%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Free Report)

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.