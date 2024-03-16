Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $304,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $460,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,764.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $243,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $460,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,764.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,666 shares of company stock valued at $30,351,719. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Melius raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.38.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $277.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.41. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.68 and a 52 week high of $292.66.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

