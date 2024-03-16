Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.07% of Sunoco worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunoco by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth $777,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 350,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,171,000 after acquiring an additional 126,626 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth $1,380,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 56,492.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $61.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Sunoco LP has a 1-year low of $40.81 and a 1-year high of $64.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.62 and its 200 day moving average is $54.89.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($2.46). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

