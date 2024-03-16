Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,557,000 after purchasing an additional 22,327 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $636,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the third quarter worth $1,910,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Hess Midstream Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Hess Midstream stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.49. Hess Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $35.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.86 million. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6343 per share. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 121.53%.

Insider Transactions at Hess Midstream

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 11,500,000 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $377,545,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Hess Midstream

(Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.