Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,546 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.18% of Genius Sports worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 37.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 17,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 981,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 218,044 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 108,874 shares during the period. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GENI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

GENI opened at $5.82 on Friday. Genius Sports Limited has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.92.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

