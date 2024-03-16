Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.54 Million Stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.25% of Innoviva worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 70.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Innoviva by 362.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Innoviva in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Innoviva by 49.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Price Performance

Shares of INVA stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a current ratio of 9.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.57. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $16.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 57.89%. The company had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

About Innoviva



Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

