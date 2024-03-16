Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.56 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,593 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 241.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,394,000 after purchasing an additional 504,865 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,851,000 after buying an additional 94,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,984,000 after buying an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 150.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,512,000 after buying an additional 239,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after buying an additional 14,870 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $306.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $304.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.73. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $317.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

