Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.58 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,246,000 after buying an additional 18,939 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 741.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,407,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total value of $5,782,435.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,264 shares of company stock valued at $16,019,429. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,187.20.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,212.00 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $650.00 and a 1-year high of $1,349.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 67.75, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,258.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1,079.49.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. The company had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

