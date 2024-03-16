Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.58 Million Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.13% of Veracyte worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Veracyte by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 533.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter.
Veracyte Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $21.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.58. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $30.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.64.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Veracyte Profile
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
