Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,366 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Vistra by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 188,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,470,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra stock opened at $61.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average is $38.79. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VST

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.