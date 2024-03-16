Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.83 Million Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,277 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 7.6% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 510.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 31.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.14. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.07%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.90.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,637,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

