Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.28% of Northwest Natural worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 26.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 362,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after purchasing an additional 74,776 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the third quarter worth $658,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 11.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 103,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the third quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,155,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Northwest Natural Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.57. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $49.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.10.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $355.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

