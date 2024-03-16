Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $4.70 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after acquiring an additional 655,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,832,000 after acquiring an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 879.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,231,000 after acquiring an additional 199,875 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,696,000 after purchasing an additional 195,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MercadoLibre Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,499.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,825.00. The firm has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.74, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,667.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1,499.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,815.00.
About MercadoLibre
MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.
