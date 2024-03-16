Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,515 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP grew its position in W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.70.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of WPC opened at $55.99 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.86.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 104.24%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

