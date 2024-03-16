Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 64,405.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,208,000 after buying an additional 1,835,544 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1,278.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,420,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after buying an additional 1,317,840 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,062,000 after buying an additional 528,070 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 73.8% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,158,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,385,000 after buying an additional 491,994 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $117.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.96. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $153.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

