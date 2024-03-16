Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 244.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,999 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $50,953,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth $41,457,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1,043.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,880 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $22.98 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.38 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.90.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $479.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.23 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $3,933,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,785,111. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $1,008,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,866 shares in the company, valued at $8,255,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $3,933,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100,730 shares in the company, valued at $22,785,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

