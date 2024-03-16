Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 65.9% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

