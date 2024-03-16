Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Block by 67,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Block by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BTIG Research raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $113,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,679.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $113,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,679.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,748,317.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 443,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,705,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,843 shares of company stock valued at $18,701,730. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $80.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 480.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.29. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

