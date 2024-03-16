Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,171 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $34.05. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.94%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.69.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

