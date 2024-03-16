Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 358,897 Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) by 107.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,897 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.27% of Cipher Mining worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Trading Up 11.4 %

NASDAQ CIFR opened at $3.53 on Friday. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIFR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Cipher Mining Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

