Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 40,945 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,945 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in NU by 1,232.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NU by 37.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in NU in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in NU by 234.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU opened at $11.61 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.07.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NU had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NU shares. TheStreet upgraded NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

