Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,672,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459,997 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.69% of TeraWulf worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WULF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 5,028.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,248,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,886,000 after buying an additional 2,204,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,603,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 1,863,027 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 295.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,130,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,405,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 937,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TeraWulf by 356.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 780,786 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WULF opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TeraWulf Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on TeraWulf from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TeraWulf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.65.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

