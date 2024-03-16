Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ECL stock opened at $226.77 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.87 and a 12 month high of $227.27. The stock has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.75.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.06.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

